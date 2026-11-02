Corruption, betrayal undermine security operations — Prof Ibrahim

A professor and traditional titleholder of Durumbun Gusau in Zamfara State, Prof. Aminu Ibrahim, has described insecurity as a major obstacle to the state’s development, warning that corruption, betrayal and poor coordination could undermine security operations.

He called for collaboration between the Federal Government and the Zamfara State Government to address security challenges, saying that tackling insecurity required a comprehensive approach.

Speaking on Sunday evening in Gusau, Prof. Ibrahim, who was conferred with the traditional title by the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, lamented the persistence of insecurity in the state.

“There is a need to improve intelligence gathering and encourage greater community participation to address the persistent security challenges confronting the state.”

According to him, tackling insecurity required a comprehensive approach involving security agencies, government institutions, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders.

He described insecurity as a major obstacle to the development of Zamfara State and stressed the need for the Federal Government to work closely with the state government to develop and implement effective security strategies.

He observed that Governor Dauda Lawal had demonstrated commitment and was making concerted efforts to address the security situation.

“There is a need for both levels of government to establish a coordinated framework that would allow them to jointly assess security challenges,” he stated.

The newly turbaned traditional titleholder also emphasised the importance of credible intelligence gathering, warning that corruption, betrayal and poor coordination could undermine security operations.

He said security strategies should not be restricted to the activities of security personnel alone but must also incorporate communities, which he described as important stakeholders in the fight against banditry.

Prof. Aminu, a former director at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), called for the identification and engagement of individuals capable of developing practical solutions rather than those primarily interested in financial benefits.