Oyo govt moves to prevent recurring fires at new gbagi business complex

The Oyo State Government has assured traders affected by the recent fire outbreak and demolition of illegal structures at the Bola-Ige International Business Complex (BIIBCO), New Gbagi, Ibadan, that genuine victims would be considered for alternative shops within the complex.

The government also said it had begun moves to restore the original master plan of the over four-decade-old business complex, warning that unauthorised structures obstructing access roads and waterways would not be allowed to remain.

The Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Professor Salihu Abdulwaheed Adelabu, gave the assurances during separate meetings with affected traders, market leaders and the management of the complex on Friday and Saturday.

The intervention followed Thursday’s fire outbreak, which affected eight shops, and the subsequent removal of structures considered to have been erected outside the complex’s approved layout.

Speaking at a meeting with traders affected by the fire on Friday, Adelabu expressed gratitude that no lives were lost while sympathising with the victims over the destruction of their goods and businesses.

He said the government was exploring avenues of assistance for the affected traders, adding that he had briefed Governor Seyi Makinde, the deputy governor and other relevant authorities on the incident.

According to him, the Ministry had written to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant stakeholders to facilitate possible assistance.

“We thank God that no life was lost in the incident. We understand the losses suffered by the traders, and the government is concerned about their situation. We are exploring available avenues of assistance to ensure that the affected traders receive the necessary support,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the Ministry was also engaging the relevant insurance company on behalf of the victims. He said affected business owners had been asked to submit their profiles and inventories of lost goods for proper documentation and assessment.

He added that a panel of inquiry would be constituted, subject to the necessary approvals, to investigate the latest fire incident and previous outbreaks at the complex.

Adelabu, however, identified illegal structures, shop extensions and shanties obstructing access routes as major challenges to emergency response, noting that firefighters encountered difficulties accessing some of the affected shops during the latest incident.

He said the government would no longer tolerate developments capable of endangering lives and investments or preventing emergency responders from reaching affected areas.

The commissioner also expressed concern over the practice of some shop allottees renting out their spaces to multiple traders without the government’s knowledge or approval.

He explained that using a shop as a warehouse did not give its allottee the right to engage in unauthorised subletting or allow multiple occupants to use the space.

Among the proposals submitted to the governor for consideration, he said, were the removal of illegal structures and extensions, the provision of fire extinguishers by solar-system traders within seven days and by other occupants within 21 days, as well as possible sanctions, including the closure of shops belonging to defaulters.

He also called on traders to insure their goods against unforeseen disasters.

At a subsequent meeting on Saturday with traders affected by the demolition exercise, Adelabu explained that the business complex was developed in accordance with an approved master plan, which must be respected to ensure proper planning, accessibility and safety.

He said structures erected on waterways, access roads and other designated rights-of-way outside the approved layout would have to be removed.

Describing the exercise as a necessary corrective measure, the commissioner said it was not intended to victimise traders but to address structural and safety concerns exposed by the recent fire outbreak.

“The exercise is not an act of wickedness. We have a responsibility to protect lives and investments. When firefighters could not easily access some of the affected shops because of illegal structures, it became clear that something needed to be done,” he said.

He also dismissed suggestions that the demolition targeted particular traders or shops featured in a video circulating on social media.

According to him, the exercise was comprehensive and would cover all illegal structures erected in inappropriate locations across the complex, including those obstructing roads, waterways and spaces meant for public use.

Adelabu acknowledged that some of the demolished shops had been constructed by the developer engaged for the project but maintained that every structure must be assessed against the approved master plan.

He consequently directed affected traders to submit their valid allocation documents and other relevant records for verification and documentation.

The commissioner assured genuine victims that the government would consider providing alternative shops in suitable locations within the complex.

“We are not saying that genuine traders should lose their means of livelihood. Those who are genuinely affected should submit their allocation documents for verification. Government will look at their cases and consider alternative shops in appropriate locations where their businesses can operate without obstructing roads and waterways,” he said.

He directed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry to compile the details of the affected traders to establish genuine claims and guide the government’s intervention.

The commissioner also dismissed allegations of looting during the demolition, saying the Ministry had records of the affected shops and their occupants.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olajide Mamud Okesade, said the government recognised the economic implications of the demolition for traders but insisted that public safety and the approved layout of the complex must be protected.

He said the Ministry was identifying suitable locations for traders who qualified for consideration while efforts were being intensified to clear obstructed access routes.

Okesade cited the ongoing clearance of the major road linking Mukaila Adebayo Mosque to the Inuike section, expressing optimism that the exercise would improve vehicular movement and create a more organised commercial environment.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary had led officials of the Ministry, complex management and market leaders on an inspection of the fire-affected area, where he sympathised with the victims and assured them of the government’s concern.

The Babaloja-General, Alhaji Abass Yekini Oladapo, said goods worth billions of naira were reportedly lost in the fire and appealed to the government to provide relief for the affected traders.

He also called for sustained measures to prevent recurring fire incidents while appreciating the government’s prompt intervention.

Similarly, the Babaloja of the complex, Alhaji Adebayo, commended Governor Makinde and the Ministry for their intervention and expressed support for the removal of illegal structures and the ongoing reforms.

The affected traders, however, appealed for government assistance, explaining that the demolition had disrupted their businesses and livelihoods. They expressed hope that the proposed alternative shops would enable them to resume trading.

The state government maintained that the exercise was aimed at restoring BIIBCO’s original master plan, improving emergency access and creating a safer and more organised environment for traders, customers and other users of the facility.