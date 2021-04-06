Corps member renovates correctional institute in Kaduna

A corps member, Evelyn Ikogba, an indigene of Delta State has renovated a block of a dormitory at Borstal Correctional Institute in Kaduna State.

The project, which was largely described by the community as an act of commitment to community development, was completed in two months.

Ikogba, with the state code number, KD/19C/0664, said she had always been passionate about helping humanity.

She renovated a large and spacious block of the dormitory, which comprises, four large rooms, eight toilets, eight bedrooms and a soakaway pit.

“During the lockdown in 2020, I felt a need to reach out to those who are isolated from the outside world. That made me dedicate time to research juvenile correctional centres in Nigeria. My attention was drawn to the one in Kaduna as it was the place of my national youth service,” she said.

The Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin also said that she was touched by the state of the hostel when she visited the institution and began to write proposals to source for funds as part of her Community Development Service (CDS) under the NYSC scheme.

She said that she was determined to get the project done to help improve general hygiene in the hostel and encourage inmates to respond to the reformative programme at the institution.

She said that there is so much more she can do to impact lives if given the opportunity, as she believes that it takes a collaborative effort of both the government and its citizens to build the nation.

“I wanted them (inmates) to have a more conducive and healthy environment to live in since that is usually the place they see before they go to bed at night, and the first place they see when they wake up.

“The said project at the beginning was estimated to cost N815, 400 but after the renovation, the actual budget was N1,115,250.”

Evelyn’s project was supported by her friends, place of primary assignment, some key organizations and individuals of the community.

