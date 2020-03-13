Coronavirus: Ogun discharges 40 contacts of index case

The Ogun State Government on Friday discharged 40 persons in contact with the Italian national tested positive for Coronavirus disease.

The contacts have been in isolation for 14 days, since the case was reported late February in the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, at a press conference held at her office, Ministry of Health, Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Coker explained that all the 40 contacts of the index case under quarantine tested negative to series of the tests for coronavirus, including the second positive case which was a contact of the index case.

She added that the Italian national is doing well in isolation and would be discharged sometimes next week.

“I wish to inform you that all 40 contacts of the index case under quarantine have tested negative to a series of tests for Coronavirus, including the second positive case which was a contact of the index case. For this reason, they have all been allowed today to reunite with their families.

” The index case is also known to be doing well and soon to be discharged. We can safely state that COVID-19 is currently contained in Ogun State,” she added.

The commissioner noted that the disease had been contained in the State with the development, thereby advising residents yo remain calm and maintained good hygiene at all times.

Coker said the State known as industrial hub of the country, would continue to work closely with the Port Health Services to closely monitor and screen vehicles and individuals coming through the borders.

The commissioner said, ” It is important that we continue to observe high level of personal and respiratory hygiene. This involves regular hand washing with soap and flowing water. In the absence of water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“Ensure you cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue and dispose immediately. Maintain two meters or five feet social distance from.anyone with fever, difficulty in breathing, cough or anyone sneezing.”

She also advises any individual with travel history to the high-risk countries to embark on self-isolation for 14 days and equally visit government health facility.