Coronavirus: Obiano orders markets to close down for 14 days

As part of the ongoing measures by Anambra state government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, state governor, Chief Willie Obiano has directed all markets in Anambra state to close down ‪from Monday, 30th March 2020‬ for a period of 14 days.

In a statement signed by Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government and made available to pressmen in Awka, Obiano said, only businesses selling food items and medicines are authorised to stay open during the closure.

“Such businesses should, however, observe social distance protocols and other coronavirus health advisory already in place in the state.

“During the 14-day period also, traders should stay at home and not move about.

He said this directive will be reviewed at the end of the 14-day period and further directives will be communicated.

“The executive and members of Anambra State Market Traders Association (ASMATA), executive and members of various market associations, market men and women are hereby directed to strictly comply with this directive.

“Members of Anambra state Covid-19 Task Force, the police and other security agencies should strictly enforce this directive.

This is in the best interest of all of us. Please help us to fight this Pandemic, the statement ended.

