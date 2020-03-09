Coronavirus: Lawmaker calls for ban on fairly used imported clothes

Vice-chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has called for a permanent ban on the importation of fairly used clothes, popularly called ‘okrika’ as a means to curtail further spread of the coronavirus.

This was as he condemned the controversial $22.8 billion naira loan facility recently approved by the Senate at the behest of the presidency, noting that the loan would not serve the interest of Nigerians.

The senator, who was a former Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, claimed that there were presently many containers with clothing materials from China at Onne Port, Rivers State, waiting to be cleared into the country, adding that it was dangerous for the health of the nation.

As contained in a statement made available to the Tribune Online on Monday, Fadahunsi admonished the Federal Ministry of Health and other health agencies of government to move fast to prevent an eventual epidemic of the coronavirus by ensuring that used clothing materials from China and other parts of Europe were banned.

He said it was sickening that Nigerians import all manners of things that can be injurious to the health of the nation, all in a bid to make money, noting that despite the ban on fairly used goods in the Customs’ books, ‘okrika’ is still massively imported into the country by desperate businessmen and women.

Fadahunsi also drew attention to the massive importation of frozen foods in recent years, which he said were preserved with chemicals before being imported to Nigeria, adding that they were responsible for the high rate of cancer among the people.

“The crave for foreign products, crave for social status and unpatriotic attitudes by Nigerians are putting the health of the entire nation in jeopardy,” he said, adding that the situation was so alarming that soup and other edibles were now being imported from China to the country.

He said officials of Customs and other relevant agencies should focus their searchlight on the ports in the country especially Onne Port where cargos bringing in items from China were waiting to be cleared into the country.

Fadahunsi condemned the $22.8 billion loan facility which though approved by the Senate last week, was rejected by the eighth Senate, then led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

While the executive arm of government had said the loan would be used to address critical infrastructural deficits in the country, the senator from Osun State said the loan was not in the best interest of the country.

He said the debt profile of the country was scary and generations coming would keep paying a debt which may end up not being utilised appropriately.

He noted that previous loans collected by the country were not judiciously used and expressed doubt if the $22.8 billion loans would be used for the intended purpose.