Nigeria records second case of Coronavirus

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has announced a second confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

The minister announced this on Twitter through the handle of the ministry(@NCDCgov).

According to him: ”This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun State. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case.

”Recent studies have shown that increased surveillance, isolation of contacts and in particular, contact tracing reduces the risk of spread of the disease, ” he added.

Osagie, therefore, enjoined the public not to panic by giving the preventive measures to follow in the protection of oneself.

The steps are highlighted with illustrations in the picture.