Coronavirus: Anambra doctors suspend indefinite strike

Sequel to the raging effect of coronavirus on Nigerians, the medical doctors in Anambra state, under the aegis of Conference of Civil Service Doctors (NAGGDMP), on Tuesday, suspended its indefinite strike action embarked upon about three weeks ago.

Speaking to journalists on the suspension, at General hospital Onitsha, the State Chairman of NAGGOMP, Dr Livinus Chukwuma, said, his association did embark on an indefinite strike on1st March 2020, to protest the neglect of the doctors in the Civil Service by the government of Anambra state.

“This strike is in the fourth week now, however, considering the current trend in the world, namely, the COVID-19 and its presence in Nigeria, the Civil service doctors in Anambra state feel that it is a mark of dishonour to the people of the state to remain on strike while they are facing the looming danger.

“The scar of the eventual outcome would be indelible in the mind of the public and the doctors too.

“In line with the oath we swore to uphold the health of our citizens, the doctors have decided to suspend the strike in order to be combat-ready for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a sacrifice expected of us and must be made.

“The strike is by this press briefing suspended. All doctors are to be at their work places on Wednesday 25th March 2020, at a time not later than 0800 hours.

“It is our hope that the state government will utilise this time to fine-tune their actions towards a lasting solution to the lingering issues with the doctors,” he pleaded.

Recall that the doctors embarked on the indefinite strike action due to the alleged failure of the state government to adhere to an agreement signed with the doctors

According to the Chairman, “the strike was necessitated by the failure of the state government to adhere to the agreement signed with the Civil Service Doctors and Nigerian Medical Association on one part and the government of Anambra State on the other.”

He said that doctors in the state had earlier embarked on 13 months strike action due to the failure of the state government to accept the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, as prescribed by the Federal Government as the standard for all doctors in the federal civil services.

He said that the strike was called off after intervention from eminent persons and an agreement reached and MoU signed, which stipulated that the government would periodically review the salaries until 100 per cent was achieved, starting from 50 per cent.

The chairman said that the Federal Government in 2014 reviewed the CONMESS ups.

He said that the doctors in the state were disheartened because they were least paid doctors in the whole of the country as the state government has failed to keep to its part of the bargain.

