Constitution review: Kalu seeks stakeholders’ input on security reforms

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Monday emphasised the importance of stakeholders insights in shaping effective security policies in Nigeria.

Hon. Kalu made the emphasis while speaking during the Constitution Review Legislative Dialogue on National Security Architecture with the theme: ‘Nigeria’s peace and security: The constitutional imperatives’.

He said: “Distinguished stakeholders, I wish to emphasize that today’s Constitution Review Legislative Dialogue is not just another meeting; it is, in essence, a legislative laboratory for Nigeria’s national security sector.

“The central aim of this engagement is to synthesize and collate, directly from you, the key actors in our national security architecture, your candid perspectives on the ‘sickness’ in our Constitution that impedes the effective delivery of your mandates.

“Over the years, laws have been crafted on various aspects of national life, including security governance, often without a proper diagnosis of the real gaps and challenges as experienced by

those on the frontline.

“To proceed with constitutional amendments without first hearing from you would be akin to a medical doctor prescribing treatment without a thorough diagnosis or treating a patient without listening to their symptoms.

“As legislators, we recognize that the work of parliament is much like that of a physician: we must depend on accurate laboratory diagnosis to prescribe the right medication to cure an ailment.

“This dialogue is designed to be that diagnostic process. We are here to listen to you, those who wear the shoes and know exactly where it pinches. Whether the issues are rooted in inter-agency harmonization, command authority, intelligence coordination, or other critical aspects, your insights are indispensable. You, our security sector stakeholders, are best positioned to articulate the constitutional and operational bottlenecks that hinder your

effectiveness.”

The Deputy Speaker further stated that the outcome of the dialogue will help the legislators to make an informed decision in the course of the review of the constitution.

Hon. Kalu explained that the overall objective of the dialogue aimed to advance the ongoing Constitution Review process, focusing on security and policing reforms, facilitate inter-agency collaboration for a unified approach to national security, discuss and refine legislative proposals, particularly those on state policing and intelligence coordination, enhance border security strategies and promote regional stability and encourage robust public engagement and stakeholder input.

“Our commitment is to first diagnose, by gathering your experiential knowledge, institutional challenges, and actionable

recommendations. Only then can we, as legislators, responsibly frame the ‘prescriptions’: the constitutional amendments and legislative reforms necessary to address these challenges.

“Importantly, this is not a one-off event. Before the finalization of the constitution review process, we will return to you, the

stakeholders, to review the proposed prescriptions, collate further feedback, and ensure that the final version of the constitution truly reflects the needs and realities of Nigeria’s security sector.

“This approach ensures that the solutions we design are comprehensive, inclusive, and sustainable. The legislature, as we always say, is the solution hub for the hydra-headed problems facing our country. Through this collaborative, diagnostic approach, we aim to craft a legislative framework that delivers long-lasting national solutions.

“Therefore, I urge every stakeholder present to express themselves freely and frankly, regardless of their agency or background. Our collective goal is remediation of the challenges facing all security agencies: solutions that are all for one and one for all,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker called on stakeholders and indeed, Nigerians to seize the opportunity to make the right diagnosis, “so that together, we can prescribe and implement the cures our nation so urgently needs.”