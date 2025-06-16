Lagos govt suspends planning approvals along Coastal road

The Lagos State Government has announced the immediate suspension of planning approvals along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, in Alausa on Monday.

Olumide stated that the suspension of planning approvals in the area was necessary to address the impact of the project on the state’s physical development plans.

According to him, the project has significantly affected the recently concluded Ode-Omi Action Area Plan, as well as the ongoing Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan and the Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan, which are at various stages of preparation.

“As a result of the effects of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road on our development plans, it is necessary to review the situation on the ground and align it with the development plans to prevent further distortion, now or in the near future. In this regard, it is equally important to temporarily suspend planning approvals in the area until further notice,” he said.

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has been mandated to enforce this suspension order until further directives are issued.

He emphasized that the Lagos State Government remains committed to promoting an organized, livable, inclusive, and sustainable built environment, while assuring that the state is well positioned to benefit from the inter-state coastal highway.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE