An association known as ‘Health Care Administrators Association of Nigeria, Benue State chapter has called on the Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), George Akume and the State Governor, Rev Father Hyacinth Alia to support and promote the candidacy of a technocrat for the state ministerial post.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday, chairman of the group, Aondofa Ankyo also called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint to technocrat into a ministerial position from the state.

The association said that the group was presenting one of their fellows, Emmanuel Akpakwu for the ministerial nominee from the state that their preferred nominee fits into the template of individuals usually appointed by the president.

Ankyo said, “You must have heard names of several politicians being touted as the likely ministerial appointees from Benue State.

“All of them may be qualified in their own way, some may have worked very hard or invested resources in the victory of the president and his party, some may be suitable quota candidates while many may be recommended by well-connected personalities but we make bold to say that we have found a person, Mr Emmanuel Akpakwu, a technocrat of no mean repute.”

The association said it endorsed and recommended Akpakwu for ministerial appointment.

Fielding questions from newsmen the national president of the association, Bishop Pinot Ogbaje said that the association did not mind if Akpakwu hails from Okpokwu, the same local government where former minister of Interior, Senator Abba Moro.

“What we need is a competent and dedicated person who can deliver and we found that in Akpakwu,” Ogbaje said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE