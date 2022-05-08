Confidence (III)

WE have been looking at the issue of confidence. Last time we saw that competence coupled with confidence will take any man to the top. Confidence will propel a competent person to reach his maximum potential. Confidence is a competence launcher. It creates and places competence on the stage to perform. Confidence always says to competence “go for it, seize the moment, this is your hour, this is what you have been preparing and waiting for so get on with it.”

Confidence has many dimensions but we will look today at verbal confidence.

Verbal confidence is indispensable if you will reach your highest potential and make your life to count. You will have to at various times and at various levels have to speak to people. You will have to do presentations. You will have to present proposals. You will have to give lectures. You will have to present reports. If you are not verbally confident you will be hindered from fully executing and expressing your competence.

How to be verbally confident

1) Think before your speak. This demands being deliberate with your speech.

“The heart of the godly thinks carefully before speaking; the mouth of the wicked overflows with evil words.” Proverbs 15.28





2) Be clear and speak to be understood.

“The wise are known for their understanding, and pleasant words are persuasive.” Proverbs 16.21

Use appropriate languages that your audience can understand. Use the right words. Get to your point on time.

“The more talk, the less truth; the wise measure their words.” Proverbs 10.19

3) Understand the role of non-verbal communication.

(a) Dressing (b) Facial expression (c) Eye contact (d) Body language (e) Posture etc.

4) Always be fully prepared before you speak. Do your homework. Do adequate research.

“One important key to success is self-confidence. An important key to self-confidence is preparation.” Arthur Ashe

5) It is always good to rehearse what you want to say to yourself in advance. If it doesn’t make sense to you it will not make sense to anybody.

Have empathy. How would you feel if you were on the other side?

“Reckless words are like the thrusts of a sword, cutting remarks meant to stab and to hurt. But the words of the wise soothe and heal.” Proverbs 12.18

Have a feedback mechanism. Always review your communication to see how to improve. You can also ask people to access and advise you.

“If you listen to constructive criticism, you will be at home among the wise.” Proverbs 15.31

TO BE CONTINUED