The Oyo State Government has debunked the rumour that it has allocated Agodi Botanical Gardens for a proposed housing estate.

Recall that there has been a recent outcry from concerned residents in the state over a recent clearing of trees in the Agodi Gardens area, raising concerns about the environmental implications of such actions.

Jumoke Olowookere, an environmentalist and founder of Nigeria’s first Waste Museum, said she was not in town when she heard the rumour. “But I drove to the site and saw two caterpillars pulling down trees. I thought it was a joke, but this was happening right before my eyes. The whole world is talking about planting trees and fighting climate change, yet Oyo State government is cutting down trees,” she told Nigerian Tribune.

Idris Animasaun, another concerned citizen noted that: “it is important to note that this park which houses both a botanical and zoological garden with a landmass of about 61 hectares was designed to accommodate variety of ancillary facilities that should enrich the phase one which was completed few years back during the administration of the late Abiola Ajimobi.

“At a time when the world is clamouring for sustainable environment and tax payers money were used to sponsor delegates to COP28 in Dubai for discussions around climate change, it is just right that the Oyo State Government reverse the decisions to cut down 100-year-old trees to give way to a housing estate.

“Agodi Parks and Garden is rich in biomes and should not be destroyed. It is a rare and unique ecotourism destination and biodiversity haven in the heart of the bustling city of Ibadan.”

However, the state government through the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Williams Akin Funmilayo said that the government values reforestation and afforestation, and as such, would not convert Agodi Gardens into a residential estate.

He added that the large expanse of land to be converted to Baywood Estate does not include the Agodi Botanical Gardens.

He recalled that the Agodi Botanical Gardens was created in the year 1967, but was destroyed by the Ogunpa flood disaster in 1980 by the raging water but got renovated in 2012 and reopened in 2014 as a tourist attraction in the ancient city of Ibadan.

He therefore said the garden is a lasting legacy, which the present administration will never joke with, adding that the Seyi Makinde led administration will not leave any stone unturned in making Oyo State an habitable place for all.

The Commissioner implored the general public to disregard any rumor on the sales of Agodi Gardens, assuring that the proposed Baywood Estate by Government will not encroach into Agodi Gardens.

“The reason why Government is intending to convert the forest to Housing Estate is to make the place more secure, as the place is a death zone that serves as harbour to many criminals where many innocent lives have been lost”, he said.

He also said, “Anybody that is in doubt of what the Government wants to do around that corridor should come to the Ministry for further clarification.

“We therefore call on the public to disregard any information related to the conversion of Agodi Botanical Gardens to an estate, as the Government is determined to protect public places in the best interest of its citizens and residents of the state.”

The commissioner also said the state government has plans to upgrade the garden to an international standard, such that it will compete with other botanical gardens across the globe.

