Computers and my eyes

I am a secretary who works all day on computers. I want to know if the radioactive rays from the computer can damage my eyes.

Diallo (by SMS)

No. There is no scientific evidence that computers emanate radioactive rays. While it is true that a prolonged focus on the Computer screen may give you tired eyes with some degree of redness in some cases, continuous use of the machine has no radioactive effect on you. To avoid tired eyes, it is advisable to occasionally look away from the computer screen then blink briskly four or five times.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE