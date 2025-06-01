Climate education, sustainability must be integrated into curriculum to drive youth-led action, change —Hamzat

Mariam Hamzat, a doctoral student at Northeastern University, US, studying food systems, sustainability, and climate resilience, in this interview with IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, spoke on the poor representation of climate change and sustainability in the national curriculum for universities and how integration of such knowledge into academics can bring about meaningful action and development in the country.

Your academic journey seems to have transitioned from Environmental Biology in Nigeria to a PhD in Marine and Environmental Sciences abroad. Can you briefly share what inspired your interest in environmental sciences and, more specifically, sustainability?

Yes, you are very correct. I started with Pure and Applied Biology at LAUTECH, and then chose to specialise in Environmental Biology over Microbiology; My school gives that option when you get to 400 level. So, I guess it is easy to say that because that was my field, I naturally gravitated towards sustainability. Also, I learnt about the SDGs as an undergraduate, and that just further piqued my interest in the sustainability cause. I realised very early that if the world is going to preserve all the resources we have, then sustainably making use of them should be a priority. Like how we need to make sure we are not just consuming without a thought for the future. My interest was further cemented when I went for my Industrial Training (IT), and I got to work at a laboratory at the Nigeria Quarantine Services (NAQS). They were researching fall armyworms, a pest of cereals that were fast becoming resistant to chemicals, and trying to find a biological solution, which is like one of the sustainable solutions that is safe for the environment. Already, before even my IT, I had been a sustainability advocate on the side. So, I just kind of merged my interests into my PhD, which is focused more on Environmental Sciences with a sustainability concentration.

How much exposure did you have to climate change science or sustainability education during your undergraduate studies?

Like I mentioned before, I was a sustainability advocate, which means more than the average student in the class, I was more exposed to topics around climate change and sustainability. I did extra work outside of the classroom, took courses, attended conferences, and participated in a number of fellowships. I also got to learn more as an undergraduate when some of our courses covered the basics. But a lot of the comprehensive knowledge I got was from outside the classroom.

Would you say climate change is poorly represented in Nigeria’s educational curriculum at the secondary and tertiary levels?

Yes! A really big yes. I would say climate change education is poorly represented in Nigeria’s curriculum across primary, secondary, and tertiary education levels. Especially in primary and secondary schools. Those stages are the right time to introduce students to the basics and get them started. If the whole world is discussing a major issue, it is not bad if our kids are knowledgeable about it too and are able to share their opinions. Some tertiary institutions cover the topic of climate change depending on the course of study, but it is not okay to keep churning out graduates who are not abreast of critical global issues.

Why do you think climate change education is important and why do you think it remains underdeveloped in the Nigerian academic system?

One thing I strongly believe is that meaningful action begins with knowledge. It is not wise to attempt to address an issue without first gaining a thorough understanding of it. That is where climate change education becomes essential. We cannot continue to talk about tackling climate change while failing to provide the necessary knowledge and tools to do so. Unfortunately, the Nigerian government has not made this a priority, and this reflects a broader lack of commitment to education as a whole. As a result, climate change remains poorly represented in the national curriculum. What is needed is a complete overhaul of the curriculum to include broader environmental science topics and other necessary topics.

How can policymakers and even universities bridge this knowledge gap?

Universities need to thoroughly examine the current curriculum and include new topics that are vital. Policymakers can also propose that this be done for all universities in Nigeria, and they can push for policies to include subjects around sustainability in the new curriculum. If we want Nigerian students to be able to compete better with other students around the world, then we need to move with the times. To start small, universities can also organise initiatives that include weekly activities in their schools for their students.

In the next decade or so, where do you want to see the future of climate education and youth participation heading in Nigeria?

If we do not take any action soon, I do not think anything will be different in the next decade. This is not a bad premonition; it is simply sharing the facts based on current happenings. What we will continue to have is NGOs doing their part and the government continuing to look away from the vital steps that need to be taken. The change we want is in the action we are avoiding. If things are to be different, it starts with actions.

How do you assess the grassroots and community-led initiatives trying to fill the education void in this regard?

Most of them are really doing well. I know some of them, and I have worked with many. With the strides that they can muster, they are doing their best, going from one community to another, trying to fill this void. I worked with one, Lens for Social Change, that uses films and photography to explain all these things to students. While I acknowledge the existence of these grassroots initiatives, I am still of the opinion that they cannot completely do the work of the government. They can only meet a small percentage of the needs.

Thanks to some of these initiatives, there seems to be an uptick in youth involvement in climate action in recent times. How would you describe the level of awareness and participation of Nigerian youths in climate activism or sustainable development?

Nigerian youths are not lazy, and it is great to see an increase in youth involvement in climate action. In different ways, and from different angles, they are doing what they can for their communities. While this is great, things can get better. Currently, I would say many of the people who are easily reached by these initiatives are usually in urban areas, which leaves youths in rural areas at a disadvantage. We need more inclusive opportunities and better access to education.

What are the major economic, social or policy barriers young Nigerians face in getting involved in climate action?

There are a number of them, to be honest. Economically, many young people are focused on surviving, so climate action is like a luxury they cannot afford. What people forget, however, is that small actions count. Socially, there’s still a gap in awareness. Climate change can feel abstract if you have not been taught about it or seen how it affects your own community. Finally, on the policy side, there is very limited support or encouragement from the government. We do not have many policies that make it easier for young people to take the lead on sustainability projects or have young advocates in policy spaces. That is why I keep saying the government has to come to the table. It can’t just be NGOs and individuals doing all the work.

What lessons from your current studies abroad do you think could work in the Nigerian context?

One major lesson I have taken is the value of structure and intentionality in climate education and research. Abroad, there is a deliberate effort to connect classroom learning with solving real-world problems and policy development. Students are encouraged to think and ask questions like, how does your research help society? What problem does your project solve? I think bringing that mindset into Nigeria would be powerful. There is also the advantage of access. Students here are given access to tools, labs, and platforms to explore their ideas, which makes it easy for them to explore.

