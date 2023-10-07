Opolo Global Innovation, a prominent global social enterprise registered in Nigeria and Canada, has announced its collaboration with Ecobank and the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) to launch the Green Champions Programme.

This initiative aims to deliver climate change and sustainability education to four different schools across the Southwest States in Nigeria.

The programme, with the theme “Eco4Eco” (Ecobank for Eco-friendliness), is designed to raise awareness of climate and sustainability literacy.

It targets secondary school stakeholders, primarily students, with the goal of promoting sustainable environmental practices in Nigeria.

Deji Ajani, Head of Special Projects at Opolo Global, explained in a press release on Friday that the primary objectives of the programme, which include providing comprehensive climate change education, fostering a sense of responsibility for sustainability, and creating a scalable model for climate education. The curriculum will cover a range of topics, from the science of climate change to actionable steps for addressing it.

The partnership with Ecobank and SDSN reflects their shared commitment to environmental sustainability. Ajani emphasised the urgent need for climate education and highlighted the partnership’s potential to make a significant impact on the climate and sustainability landscape.

This collaboration is particularly significant as the world works towards achieving the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The choice of the “Eco4Eco” theme aligns with Agenda 2030 goals, notably Goal 4 (Quality Education) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

The Green Champions Programme is scheduled to take place in October 2023 in four cities, including Ibadan, Ife, Lagos, and Osogbo.

In his words, Ajani started that “Our primary objectives are to provide comprehensive climate change education; foster a sense of responsibility for sustainability; and create a scalable model for climate education. We aim to make climate and sustainability education accessible and engaging for students, covering topics from the science of climate change to actionable steps for addressing it.”

He said “we recognise the urgent need for climate education, and our supporters’ dedication to corporate social responsibility which aligns perfectly with our vision. This partnership allows us to leverage our combined resources and expertise to make a significant impact on climate and sustainability landscape.”

“Eco4Eco represents a shared vision for a brighter, more sustainable future, where education and environmental awareness are at the forefront of change. As we take our first steps on this transformative journey, we invite corporate entities, government, schools, parents, students, and communities across the globe to join us in creating a greener tomorrow”, he concluded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE