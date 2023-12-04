The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has opened the Institute’s portal for candidates who are interested in the April 2024 diet registration for qualifying professional examinations.

Mrs Abimbola Tiamiyu Registrar of the Institute, who addressed journalists following the announcement, noted that entries are invited online and registration is opened to interested persons within and outside the insurance industry for the April 2024 professional examinations beginning from Friday, December 1, 2023 to Wednesday, January 31, 2024 while late registration will commence from Thursday, February 1, 2024 to Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

According to her, “entries are invited from Professionals-Associates and Fellows for post -AIIN 2023 October Diet Examinations in Loss Adjusting Practice and Insurance Broking Practice.”

The Registrar stated that candidates seeking to commence the examinations must have passed the SSCE or GCE examinations with credits in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics at not more than two sittings, while candidates for post-AIIN examinations must be holders of AIIN/FIIN or ACII/FCII.

She said, “The examination is expected to commence on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 to Friday, April 5, 2024, across all centres within and outside Nigeria.”

Mrs Tiamiyu stressed that registration is strictly and fully online, adding that candidates should visit CIIN portal to download their examination dockets after registration.

