Anambra guber: Soludo’s support group flags off re-election campaign

The Anambra Patriots for Soludo, a prominent grassroots support group, officially flagged off their campaign in support of Governor Charles Soludo ahead of the November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election.

The event, held on Wednesday, at Government House Permanent Site Market Ukwuorji in Awka, marked a strategic beginning to the group mobilization effort, aligning with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

The flag-off ceremony featured the distribution of customized aprons to market women seen as a key voter bloc in the state symbolizing both endorsement and commitment to Governor Soludo’s re-election bid.

The aprons, equipped with zipper pouches for convenience were designed to not only promote Soludo’s candidacy but also support traders in their day-to-day activities.

Speaking during the event, the Convener of the support group and Managing Director of Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Arch. Okey Ezeobi, emphasized that the movement is part of a broader initiative titled “Rebrand Anambra with Soludo.” He described the Governor as a transformational leader and a “jinx breaker” who has consistently delivered beyond expectations.

“We are targeting one million votes for Soludo. The people see what he has done, especially in the markets. Women are voluntarily embracing this campaign because they identify with the progress his governance has brought,” Ezeobi stated. “Soludo is turning Anambra into a destination, people are coming to live, work and invest. That is the vision we are backing.”

He applauded the improved security situation across the state, particularly in Awka, noting that the return of nightlife and increased commercial activity were indicators of progress. According to him, the deployment of the state’s new security outfit, Agunechemba, and tighter security measures, including military checkpoints, have significantly reduced crime, especially kidnapping.

Addressing Journalists, the Chairman of the support group, Chief Ejiamatu Enekwechi reinforced the strategic focus on market women, asserting that women constitute the largest voting demographic. “Women cast the highest number of votes in Nigeria. That is why we are reaching them first. These aprons are not just campaign materials but tools to support their businesses,” he explained, adding that every market trader in the state will eventually receive one.

Speaking also, the Managing Director of Anambra Medical Oxygen Production Plant and a member of the support group, Mrs. Nwamaka Arinze, praised the Governor Soludo infrastructure initiative. “Before now, farmers struggled to bring out their produce due to bad roads. But today, they have access. Soludo has built roads and even a fun city for leisure. He is turning Anambra into a model state,” she stated

Mrs. Arinze further urged traders to adopt better sanitation practices, particularly proper waste disposal, to help preserve the newly constructed roads.

In their separate reactions at the flag-off a trader Mrs.Maria Rapuruchukwu, a plantain seller, expressed gratitude for the apron, vowing to vote for Soludo. “I will be putting my money inside this apron. Solution is here. Soludo is our next governor,” she declared.

Another trader, Mrs. Ifeoma Ofodile said “This apron is good for my business. I am voting Soludo,” she said. Mrs. Evelyn Onyema, a fruit vendor appreciate members of the group while Emengi Helen noted that she had already started using the apron and praised the road tarring done by Soludo in the market area.

Others, including Mrs. Blessing Nwakeze and Chikodili Igwenagu, described the apron as “fine” and expressed confidence in Soludo’s re-election, affirming: “He has already won.”

