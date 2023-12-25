A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State and governorship aspirant, Oyedele Hakeem Alao, has harped on unity, love and togetherness as Christians worldwide celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Alao in a message by his Media Office, while wishing the entire people of the state a memorable Christmas and New Year holiday, enjoined them to take to heart the values for the season such as love, peace, and joy for all mankind.

According to him, these are values that unify our common humanity in a feast of love, noting that it is important for the people to use the season to appreciate the mercy of God on them as individuals and the state as a whole.

He said, “I wish all Christian faithful and the entire people of the state a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024. I want to call on Christians to emulate the virtues of Christ, who through self-sacrifice brought salvation to humanity.

“It is crucial that we remember our closest neighbours because there is no better way for us to celebrate Christmas as a people than showing genuine love, care, compassion and empathy for one another.

“In this season of love, joy and peace, let us not fail to remember those who really wish to celebrate but are constrained in one way or the other by reaching out to them.”

The Asiwaju of Irokoland, who acknowledged what the people of the state and indeed Nigerians pass through, called for support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu, stating that with prayers and committment on the part of all the country would get out of the woods.

“That Nigerians are passing through difficulty is an understatement, I want to urge every Christian and indeed Nigerian not to stop praying for the country and its leaders as I believe that in togetherness we would overcome the present challenges,” Alao added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE