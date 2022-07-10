‘Christians should mirror the virtues of the Holy Mary’

LAST Friday, Christians across the globe celebrated the 2022 Holy Mary Day as they often do on every first Friday in July of every year. For most Christian denominations, the day brings the opportunity to once again harp on the importance and virtues of Holy Mary, mother of Jesus Christ to Christians within and beyond their reach. The churches, aside having the various lectures on the life lessons to pick from the Virgin Mary’s lifestyle, also use the opportunity to pray and offer thanksgiving to God. And such was exactly how the event was held at CCC Strong Tower Cathedral, Jonku, Ibadan.

In his sermon, the shepherd-in-charge of the church, Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist S. F. Daramola, noted that: “The Holy Mary is one of the most important figures in Christianity. Being the ultimate symbol of motherhood, her clothing is a reflection of her virtues which include purity, modesty, faith and love for all and her child, who happened to be the saviour of humanity.”

He stressed that in clear terms, the Holy Mary during her lifetime mirrored profound humility. Lively faith, complete obedience, continual prayer, divine purity, ardent charity, heroic patience and divine wisdom, noting that though emulating the virtues totally may seem overwhelming at first, there are simple ways to practice them in everyday life with the help of God’s grace.

While speaking to Tribune Church News shortly after the Holy Mary Day service, the Assistant shepherd of the church, Superior Evangelist Babatunde Paul Bello, said the church founder, Saint SBJ Oshoffa specifically got a divine mandate many years ago that it is expedient for Celestians to be holding a remembrance service for the Holy Mary, because without her, the messiah may not have possibly come as he did.

“It was actually a divine direction given to the church founder during a deep revelation. And it was that we should be observing this day on every first Friday of the seventh month of the year. And that is why we have all gathered here today. My advice to all Christians out there is to embrace love and let’s emulate the virtues which the Holy Mary symbolises,” he said.

The programme ended with a special thanksgiving being offered by the entire members of the church to God, but while the members were yet to leave the church premises, a rainbow appeared brightly on the church building, eliciting wide jubilations.

According to findings, rainbows naturally occur after the rain. As the light passes through the droplets of water, it refracts and exposes the seven colours of white light. But reports say what is interesting is that rainbows don’t form all the time when the storm or rain is over. Hence, its manifestation comes with a message represented by established symbols.

Speaking to Tribune Church News on this, Pa Daramola, who is a retired Brigadier General, said: “When you see rainbows, it usually means that good things are coming around. It symbolises positive events such as the fulfillment of a promise, new beginnings on the way and another chance for a better life or relationship. Rainbow symbolises hope, good luck, new beginnings, promise, equality, communication and peace.”

“We are glad that it shone brigthly after our today’s Holy Mary programme and we believe it is a sign of better things to come for everyone both within and outside our church as well as every other place it may have also appeared,” he added.