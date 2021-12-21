Chinese firm supports UDUS communities with solar-powered electricity

A Chinese Company, PowerChina-Kunming Engineering Cooperation Ltd, on Tuesday donated 170 units of rural solar power photovoltaic equipment to Skipton Energy Research Centre in Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS).

The equipment was donated under the “Green Energy Africa, One Belt, One Road Lightening Up of Thousands of Households Project ” initiated by the Yunnan Province Department of Commerce 2021 Foreign Aid Project.

Presenting the items, Mr Wang Jiulin, the Managing Director of the company, said 30 units of similar equipment were donated to the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation under the same project.

The project, according to the Managing Director, was aimed at facilitating more access to modern clean green energy to rural communities and the neighbourhoods of Sokoto Energy Research Centre located in UDUS as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) under the collaboration.

” It will also ease the challenges of lack of access to the electricity grid by rural communities and to improve the social and economic development of the rural populace as well as cement the mutual collaborations between the organizations.

” The support will also promote understanding and benefits of solar photovoltaic products in Nigeria.

” The collaboration is expected to facilitate technicians training exchange in order to enable more Nigerians to join the solar photovoltaic industry with assistance from China,” Jiulin said.

Speaking in his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, expressed appreciation for the support describing it as beneficial in recognition of worldwide agreement to address the global challenge of climate change.

Bilbis said challenges mostly emanate from human activities comprising production and consumption of fossil energy, deforestation and overpopulation through migration, adaptation and energy strategies.

He explained that measures and strategies were put in place by combined efforts of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) along with about 200 member nations.

He noted that donations to Sokoto Energy Center in UDUS would serve as a pathway stimulus toward achieving the targeted goals.

” Distribution of equipment to the centre and surrounding communities is in line with UN 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change and recent UN conference of parties on Climate change (COP26) committed to zero-emission by 2026 ” Bilbis said.

He further commended the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and his team for efforts on renewal and conventional energy as well as the establishment of mutual collaboration.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Sokoto Energy Center, Prof. Mahmud Garba, said the donation and continued partnership with a Chinese firm would ensure robust development in the area.

Garba assured maximum utilization of equipment as well as promoting the technical process and maintenance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Chinese firm supports UDUS communities with solar-powered electricity Chinese firm supports UDUS communities with solar-powered electricity Chinese firm supports UDUS communities with solar-powered electricity Chinese firm supports UDUS communities with solar-powered electricity.