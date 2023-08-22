The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has restated the Chinese government commitment to deepening cooperation with Nigeria towards the eradication of poverty.

Cui said this in his address at the official unveiling of the Hausa edition of the book authored by Chinese President Xi Jinping titled: “Up and Out of Poverty and the China-Nigeria Seminar on Governance” in Abuja.

The book, Up and Out of Poverty, which contains 223 pages is centered on selected speeches and writings from Fujian, a province in China.

The event was jointly hosted by the State Council Information Office of China International Communications Group, Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Foreign Languages Press, Fujian People’s Publishing House and Mosuro Publishers.

President Xi said, “This book is apt and has become important because it narrates how China started its journey on the eradication of poverty since 1988.

“It is translated into Hausa and later into Igbo and Yoruba to promote literary education about poverty eradication and to on ways Chinese people are able to live in harmony today.

“Until 2012 87million Chinese people lived below the poverty level in the country; from 2012 to 2021 a lot has been achieved in terms of ending poverty in the country.

“Ten years later 832 countries were lifted out of poverty, such moves were guaranteed through compulsory education, basic medical care, safe housing infrastructure, and economic development programs.

“Provision of all these in an economy is key to eliminate poverty; adequate investment in the education of human and natural resources will help to achieve the desired goals.”

The envoy further stressed the need for investment by both countries in programs and projects centered on job creation, ecological protection, social security, to tackle poverty.

Also speaking at the event, Amb. Adamu Lamuwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, congratulated President Xi for contributing to the world of knowledge against poverty.





Lamuwa was represented by Amb. Rahmat Mohammed, Deputy-Director, Asia and Pacific Division in the ministry.

The permanent secretary commended the event having attracted HU Heping, Chinese Minister for Culture and Tourism, saying his visit was indicative of the importance of Nigeria-China bilateral relations.

Lawuma said, “The book which contains an innovative concept of poverty eradication using China’s experience and journey through economic struggles, is aptly authored by President Xi.

“President Xi contributed significantly to the success story of China and has shown commitment to poverty eradication through his various economic reform policies that so far yielded positive results.

“It is, therefore, heartwarming that China has taken the thoughtful initiative to share the book contents with other non-mandarin readers through the English and Hausa translations.

“Hausa language is the most widely spoken language on West African coast.

“It is spoken as first language by a large number of people in the sub-region and as second language by 25 million people.

He described Hausa as the major language spoken in the northern part of Nigeria, adding that it would contribute in no small way to Nigeria’s effort toward the eradication of poverty.

Meanwhile, Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, represented by Jafaru Yakubu, commended the Nigeria-China partnership towards the eradication of poverty to be the right step in the right direction.

Abbas said, “Nigeria was faced with the daunting challenge of poverty reduction for a long time and that for many years the Federal Government sought to tackle issues about poverty.

“China adopted strategic measures including collaborating with other countries on sustainable development; one of Nigeria’s strategic partner in this regard has been China.

“China has been one of the fastest growing economies and this is significant. Nigeria and China have developed partnerships for several years and cooperated on various fronts.”

The speaker extolled China’s contribution through investment in Nigeria’s power sector, Belt and Road Inititaive, as well as Nigeria-China cooperation to have boosted technology, knowledge, and ICT skills.

He promised that the government would continue to leverage the China-Nigeria partnership to achieve targets in terms of poverty eradication.

