Children’s Day: In no distant time, education, healthcare others will be prioritised ― Ebonyi PDP

By Grace Egbo - Abakaliki
Children's Day, Aftermath Gov Ayade's defection, PDP sweeps Oyo LG poll, PDP in Edo LGA asks Obaseki's faction

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has said that education, healthcare and other social welfare sectors will be prioritised by the government in no distant future.

PDP Ebonyi State Chapter through its spokesperson, Barr. Silas Onu, disclosed this on Thursday while felicitating children as they mark the 2021 Children’s Day.

Onu, who noted that children represent greater tomorrow, prayed to God to keep all children safe and healthy to see that leadership can be productive and have direct bearing on the lives of individuals.

Onu, then charged them never to lose hope for a better tomorrow even as he urged them to focus on education as a key to unlocking their great potentials.

His words: “The People’s Democratic Party Ebonyi State Chapter felicitate our esteemed children who represent a greater tomorrow for us. We wish all of our children a lovely, peaceful and memorable Children’s Day celebration.”

 

