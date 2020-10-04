Chief priest stabbed to death for impregnating Hausa lady

THERE was pandemonium in Igbudu community of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, as a chief priest, Victor Alawuru, who allegedly impregnated a Muslim Hausa lady, was stabbed to death.

The incident, Sunday Tribune gathered occurred on Thursday, in the commercial Degbori Street of Hausa quarters axis largely dominated by people of northern extraction.

The incident sparked pandemonium on Friday evening as youths resident in Igbudu market mobilised against the Hausa youths believed to have carried out the killing.

The chief priest, who was 23 years old, was said to be a grandson of Alawuru, a popular family name in Warri and Udu areas of the state.

Some residents of the area said the victim impregnated the Hausa lady and this did not go well with the girl’s parents, who are Muslims and were against their daughter going into a relationship with someone considered an infidel.

“The deceased was killed because a Hausa lady got pregnant for him. He allegedly rejected the pregnancy. The incident has brought serious tension,” a source claimed.

Another source said, “The Igbudu community youths are angry over the death of the deceased. Thus, fighting, robbery and riot broke out between the Urhobo and Hausa groups.

“The ever busy Igbudu market was forcefully closed on Friday evening, as traders ran to safety. And there are fears that the youths may avenge the death of the chief priest.

“The incident is a bad one, because cult groups have taken over the fight. The last person that was killed by the same group during the lockdown was the younger brother to Mr Victor. The people of the priest are angry,” the source said.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

