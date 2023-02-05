By Oluwatoyin Malik

The Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army, Major General Olufemi Akinjobi, has reiterated the crucial role of the Nigerian Army in the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

General Akinjobi stated this during a sensitisation lecture on “Operation Safe Conduct 2023” to Commanders of 2 Division in Ibadan on Friday.

The lecture’s theme was: “Introspection of Past Experiences and Efforts at Improving Nigerian Army Support to Operation Safe Conduct 2023″.

Admonishing the army officers to remain apolitical, General Akinjobi said that the Nigerian Army must be ready to face the challenges of elections to ensure that the process is not jeopardised.

He urged the various commanders to increase their collaboration with stakeholders for the successful conduct of the elections.

Gen Akinjobi also tasked the commanders to conduct exercises and operations to place formations in the appropriate mode and ensure adequate sensitisation of troops on the code of conduct and rules of engagement during Operation Safe Conduct 2023.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Mohammed Usman, charged the various commanders to ensure a free and conducive environment for the electorate to cast their votes in the forthcoming elections without any hindrance.

The GOC implored the commanders to fashion a workable strategy for properly identifying security personnel on election duties in their areas of responsibility.

The sensitisation lecture was attended by all formations and unit commanders in the 2 Division’s area of responsibility.

The event’s high point was the presentation of souvenirs and group photographs.