CHGC partners Rivers to develop natural gas

Central Horizon Gas Company (CHGC), a leading natural gas distribution company in Rivers State, has partnered Rivers State Government to develop natural gas for the state industrialisation agenda.

The gas company said it is working with Rivers State Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to identify opportunities for socio-economic development and widespread industrialisation through the increased use of natural gas as a sustainable energy solution.

Speaking at workshop for Rivers State officials on the importance of gas revolution for industrialisation in Rivers State, Bolaji Osunsanya, the Managing Director of CHGC, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to positively impact the lives of individuals and industries.

He explained that in line with the state government’s gas master plan, the forum would provide efficient approaches for policy implementation.

“CHGC is the ideal partner to support Rivers State government in actualizing its socio-economic goal, as it leverages its decade-long experience to deliver natural gas as a cheaper, safer and environmentally-friendly energy source to users, in order to catalyse rapid industrial development and enhance the state’s economy.

“We are committed to working in synergy with all stakeholders to expand our footprint to other locations within the state, in order to deliver value-adding energy solutions to industries, thereby boosting their global competitiveness,” he said.

CHGC, a joint venture between Axxela Limited, the Rivers State government and TSL Logistics Limited, is a major gas distribution company situated in the South-South region of Nigeria.

CHGC has developed, owns and operates a 17km gas distribution network that has a throughput capacity of 50 Million Standard Cubic Feet per day (mmscf/d) and currently serves industrial customers such BUA, Nigerian Bottling Company and Crown Flower Mills.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee, also indicated that the Rivers State gas master plan will boost industrialisation, create employment opportunities, and increase the revenue profile of the state.

“We will continuously engage development partners and investors to take advantage of the availability of gas in the state and efficiently conduct business transactions. Rivers State is a safe haven for investment and we are ready to partner with the private sector to develop the state’s enormous natural resources,” he said.

CHGC is the Special Purpose Vehicle set up to develop natural gas distribution infrastructure to enable energy access to industrial and commercial consumers in the Trans-Amadi Industrial Area of Port Harcourt, Greater Port Harcourt Area, Reclamation Road, and Moscow Road amongst others. The company continues to implement its strategy of partnering for value creation for customers its catchment area by delivering gas to end users as a direct replacement for expensive alternative fuels.

