CDS death: General Court Martial sentences six aides in probe

The General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the NAF Base, Abuja, has sentenced six Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel, who were aides to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Daramola said the six NAF personnel, who were standing trial for various offences, were; Sqn Ldr Tom Gwani, Flight Sergeant Amu David, Flight Sergeant Philemon Degema, Flight Sergeant Sabo Simon, Sergeant Mukhtar Abdullahi and Sergeant Alfred Alexander.

He said the charges included failure to Perform Military Duties, by absconding from the convoy of the deceased former CDS while it came under attack as well as Conduct to the Prejudice of Service Discipline, for giving false statements.

“The charges against the accused also included other Civil Offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Miscellaneous Offences Relating to Property, for illegally disposing of 79 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition issued for the protection of the late CDS, among others.

ALSO READ: UNICEF ambassadorial appointment delights Cobhams

“On the count of Aiding and Abetting, 2 of the personnel were found not guilty, while the other 4 personnel who were detailed to provide armed escort were handed various sentences.

“While pleading in mitigation, the Defence Counsels urged the Court to show leniency, describing the accused persons as first time offenders,” he said.

Daramola said the President of the GCM, Air Commodore David Aluku, delivering his judgement, pronounced the 6 accused personnel guilty of the charges.

He said the sentences were announced as being subject to confirmation by the Appropriate Superior Authority.

Daramola said four of the personnel were detailed to provide armed escort for Badeh, while 2 others were detailed for guard duty at his house on Dec. 18, 2018.

The former CDS was ambushed and killed by some gunmen on his way from his farm along Gitata-Keffi Highway in Nasarawa State.

(NAN)