Africa Magic and Indomie launch Owambe Saturday groove

Africa Magic is partnering with Indomie Noodles to offer DStv and GOtv customers an authentic African experience at home with the brand new show, Indomie Owambe Saturday, which will broadcast live on Africa Magic Urban and Family from tomorrow for the next 10 weeks.

“We are pleased to announce Indomie Owambe Saturday which serves as one of our initiatives to ensure that our viewers both young and old remain entertained at home during the current restrictions on public gathering.

This brand-new show will broadcast live to our DStv and GOtv customers, bringing exhilarating live music performances to their TV screens. AM Owambe Saturday will set the stage in the living rooms of our viewers, where they can groove to the beat of live bands every Saturday night” says Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu.

The viewers who miss the usual live entertainment at their favourite hang-out spots and occasions can tune in to the three-hour-long live broadcast of Owambe session airing every Saturday night from 8:30 pm. Viewers should expect high levels of energetic performances by various local live bands such as Rockers Band, DeEagle Band and D Kencords Band and many more! brought straight to the comfort of their homes.

Indomie Owambe Saturday will be hosted by awarding-winning Radio host and Actor- Steve Onu, popularly known as Yaw. He will be bringing on his fun, exciting and engaging personality to enliven the show that’ll leave viewers entertained and excited every Saturday night.

According to the Group Public Relations Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc. – makers of Indomie Noodles – Mr.

Tope Ashiwaju, “As our team works on the ground to get Nigerians their favourite Indomie Noodles, we also understand that food and entertainment go hand-in-hand hence the decision to take up the headline sponsorship of this innovative media asset.”

He pointed out that the unexpected changes brought about by the pandemic have forced most of us to stay at home, adding that Indomie is indeed proud to partner with DStv to bring Nigerians’ their favourite Owambe Saturday parties in the comfort of their homes with love and happiness.

Mr Ashiwaju hinted that “as a brand, we are committed to making life better by ensuring that Nigerians gets good nutrition, great entertainment and unlimited fun at all times.”

