CBN monetary policy: Arewa youths threaten to occupy national assembly

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said it is set to occupy the National Assembly if there is interference by the members of the assembly to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reverse some of the monetary policies introduced by the apex bank.

Speaking in a news conference in Kaduna on Monday, the National President of the forum, Yerima Shettima said the new policies which were intended to safeguard our economy from collapsing should be applauded by well-meaning Nigerians.

“We are in support of any policy review by the CBN that could help boost the value of our national currency even if doing so will hurt politicians.”

According to the youth leader, the elites most especially, have hidden millions of cash in which they intend to buy votes in the forthcoming elections.

To this end, he said, “We reject situations where National security will be threatened by sponsored political violence using cash from soak ways, farmhouses, and other illegal vaults.

According to the youths from their findings, the CBN action was backed by the constitution and the rule of law.

“The CBN has acted within limits of its monetary policy powers on the naira redesign. The management of the CBN relied of section 2(b), section 18(a), and section 19(a) (b) of the CBN Act 2007.





AYCF also noted,” We believe that the Revised cash withdrawal was part of a component of economic reform policies that will help revive our national economy and ensure stability in the fight against terrorism financing, shameful level of official corruption and thievery bye for a sect period and the political class for more than a decade.

“We wish to state that it will be suicidal for a policy of economic stabilization to be reversed for the sake of few selfish political and serve serving interests.

In any case, we shall not hesitate to occupy the National Assembly once the lawmakers mount pressure on the CBN to reverse some of the policies, he said.