The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele who was recently released from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja after meeting his bail conditions has debunked allegations about presidential approval of the naira redesign policy among other claims.

Godwin Emefiele disclosed through a press statement made available to pressmen on Sunday that also said he does not know the 593 accounts that certain reports credited to the CBN private investigator, Mr Jim Obazee, claimed he opened.

Emefiele said his attention was drawn to publications released by the two platforms the sources of which were credited to a certain report prepared by a Mr Jim Obazee, who was appointed by the President as a private investigator.

“I have gone through the publications, and I say boldly that the contents of the said publications are false, misleading and calculated to disparage my person, injure my character and serve the selfish interest of the private investigator.

“Because of my present situation, I have been advised by my lawyers not to say anything in respect of the matters which have been submitted to the court for adjudication,” the former CBN governor said in a release made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, the publications were barefaced lies told by the investigator to achieve his satanic agenda

His words, “First, it was reported that contrary to the provision of the CBN Act 2007, there was no presidential approval for the Naira redesign. I wish to state unequivocally that there was indeed a presidential approval, and the said approval was handed over to the same Jim Obazee during the process of his investigation in the presence of senior CBN officials and his investigative team.

“Moreover, the former President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has stated on a number of occasions that he authorised and approved the Naira redesign.

“ I am therefore at a loss as to why Mr Jim Obazee will mislead Nigerians that there was no presidential approval.

“The report also claimed that the sum of $6.23 million was withdrawn from the CBN vault based on a false presidential directive bearing the signature of the former president Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and that of the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

“About two weeks ago, Jim Obazee in company of a certain Deputy Commissioner of Police from Force CID came to Kuje to ask me questions in respect of the said document in the presence of my lawyers. I stated verbally and in writing that I have no knowledge of such a directive from the former president and the former SGF.

“I told them that was the first time I would be seeing the documents. On this, I challenge Jim Obazee to publish the said documents and also the statements that I made to them.

“Emefiele said the final issue that he would respond to is the issue of the 593 accounts which were purportedly opened in different parts of the world.

“I state categorically that I am not involved in the opening of these accounts and I do not know about their openings.

“The fixed deposits in those foreign accounts are definitely outside my knowledge. However, let me state clearly, that the relevant departments of the CBN have the authority to carry out such activities in line with their lawful mandate within the CBN.

“I, therefore, join well-meaning Nigerians who have spoken on this matter and have demanded a thorough and transparent investigation of all these alleged frauds.

“Meanwhile, I have instructed my lawyers to immediately commence legal process to clear my name from the defamatory statements contained in the report and by extension the publications, “ he concluded.

