In Nigeria today, people struggle to make money every day. In the process a lot of crimes are committed, for instance, kidnapping, armed robbery and cybercrime. The quest to make money at all cost has risen to an alarming proportion. It is common nowadays to see Nigerians, especially youths, who want to have all the material comfort in the whole world without being ready to work at all.

Excessive desire for material wealth, a common phenomenon nowadays, is caused by our society’s twisted values. The society as a whole recognises those who cut corners and make their wealth without caring to ask how they acquired their wealth. Hard work as a value is not cherished by Nigerians. As a result, many Nigerians struggle daily to acquire wealth mostly by crooked means.

The excessive longing for material wealth among Nigerians should give the government concern. All necessary steps towards curbing this situation should be taken by the government so as to redeem the image of the country.

Ashafa Oyin-Ife

Mass Communication Department, Kwara State University

