Candidates with biometric issues to write JAMB exams in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says candidates who experienced biometric challenges at the point of registration would write their examination in Abuja.

Earlier, JAMB fixed January 14 for the commencement of registration and April 29 for the 2023 UTME; asking candidates to create their profiles on its portal to avoid delay during their registration process.

In the latest edition of its bulletin released on Monday, JAMB said candidates who encounter biometric troubles during their registration process will complete it at its headquarters in Abuja where they will also write their exam.

The board reiterated its “no biometrics, no exam” mantra for all candidates taking the 2023 UTME.

It stressed that there would be no offline exemption or flight mode registration.

JAMB said all the accredited centres have been empowered for real-time online registration, directing prospective candidates to register at only partnering centres or JAMB offices across the country.

The board said any candidate who ignores this directive would be unable to complete their registration.

“No CBT centre is empowered to register candidates with biometric abnormalities. Such would only be registered and sit their exam at the JAMB national headquarters on the last day of the national exam calendar,” it said.

“No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall or sit the examination if his or her biometrics cannot be verified as the system would not permit or process any examination without biometric verification.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…