Ahead of the February 3, 2024, Ebonyi South By-election, over 1,500 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have defected to the All Progress Congress (APC) in the Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State.

According to the defectors, they are joining APC in their council area following Governor Francis Nwifuru’s achievements in re-uniting and restoring peace in the community and Ebonyi State at large.

Upon receiving the defectors, the Chairman of the council local government area, Chief Emmanuel Ajah, commended the defectors for joining the APC to deliver Professor Anthony Ani for the South Senatorial Zone bye-election.

The chairman, however, commended the Governor of the state, Francis Nwifuru, for living up to his people’s chatter of need mantra and called on the people of the Onicha council area, where the APC senatorial candidate hails from, to join his council area to deliver their son’s 100 per cent candidate in the forthcoming by-election.

His words” You know, in Ivo, we had a series of insecurity crises, such as a communal crisis, kidnapping, and the rest of them, but my mission is to first unite everybody to make sure that all these community crises are resolved.

“The second one is to tackle insecurity, and by the grace of God, it is now a thing of the past, and we have been able to conquer it.

We also visited all the stakeholders and those who were aggrieved. Whenever I am celebrating Christmas, for instance, I don’t segregate; I carry along everybody, no matter who you are or the party you belong to.

Sometimes I reach out to people personally, and when I’m doing that, I tell you that we need to come together and move Ivo LGA forward.

“I am open to correction and ready to take advice; this can only come when you are close.

“So when people saw what I was doing, especially in education, security, community development, and the relative peace that I had brought back to the area, they decided and saw the reason to join us.

“Talking of insecurity, you know the type of insecurity we had experienced in Ivo for years; our women before now didn’t go to work because of this, but the LGA under my leadership has engaged security agencies to restore peace.

Now we have restored security to our people. And they are happy. And we are spending millions of naira to maintain security.

“I want to follow the footsteps of Governor Nwifuru in administering my local government to the satisfaction of every person

“With the 100 thousand naira Christmas package given to the civil servants in the state and 50 thousand naira to those in the local government, the people are happy.”

