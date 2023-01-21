BVAS machines in Govt House: Cross River Police, INEC call for calm

“They are just trying to distract us, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has seen it”

As tension continues to rise, over the news making the rounds that some Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation Machine Systems (BIVAS) have allegedly been moved at night into the Cross River state Governors Lodge, Calabar, the Nigerian police Cross River state command and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), have warned against spreading information that can upturn the peaceful atmosphere in Cross River state in the light of the general elections.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday Tribune in Calabar on Saturday, the Commissioner of police in Cross River, CP Balarabe Sule, warned that those bringing issues such as the alleged carrying of BIVAS machines to the Cross River State Governors Lodge Calabar, to desist, just as he described them as enemies of the progress of the State.

CP Sule explained that election materials “are still with INEC. Elections have not started, the properties for election are with INEC, not with the police. This is very sensitive and can turn down the entire peaceful atmosphere in Cross River State;

“whoever is bringing that issue, is an enemy of the progress of Cross River state generally. When I saw it I was shocked, I was surprised”, the police boss bemoaned.

Meanwhile, the INEC in the state has assured that it had ordered for investigation into the matter.

INEC’s Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity, Mrs Anthonia Nwobi, assured that the commission would not be distracted from its mandate to ensure credible elections.

“They are just trying to distract us, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has seen it, and has reported to security agencies, that they should investigate, so whatever is the results, they would let us know.

“We want a credible elections, we all are in Nigeria, we would deliver credible elections. If there is any distraction anywhere, the security should just handle, that’s the truth of the matter.”

Recall that early on Saturday, there was news spreading that some BIVAS Machines had been moved at night into the Cross River state Governors Lodge. Although there wasn’t any substantial proof of the information, the online media space was feasted with that information.

However, INEC and the police in the State have assured of credible elections, while cautioning residents of the state against spreading unverified information especially as it concerns the upcoming elections.