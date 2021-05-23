Business School of our dream will be a model in Africa ― UNILAG

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, has expressed determination to make the Business School being run by the university a model in Africa.

The Executive Director of the school, Prof Abraham Osinubi and the Director of Academic Planning of UNILAG, Prof Mopelola Olusakin, gave this impression at the orientation event organised for the new set of students of the school, which commenced operations in 2019.

The new students are 37 in all studying various courses including Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA), Executive Masters in Public Administration (EMPA), Risk Management and Public Health.

Speaking separately at the event, the two dons pointed out that UNILAG Business School (ULBS) is an autonomous unit set up to advance the culture of excellence in business education through innovative business research and training in an environment that is conducive for learning.

The duo explained that the school not only provides an opportunity for students most of whom with decades of work experience to gain experience from world-class entrepreneurs and business leaders and also from affiliate and partnering institutions, and business organisations from around the world.

They said the school believes that getting such training and leadership skills and network opportunities would help them greatly to become more successful in their areas of endeavours.

Prof Osinubi specifically explained that the school curriculum is designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice, and address the culture of excellence, entrepreneurship and discipline, all in a way to solve global societal problems.

He said that was why the school with facilitators drawn from the business world had set a standard that is equivalent of a world-class business school and would ensure its sustenance.

In his remarks at the event, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the school, Prof Babajide Alo, who also represented the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said even though the role of his team is to advise the management on programmes, the board is passionate to see the school in no time taking a leadership role in and outside Africa.

“ULBS is ready to retool you by sharpening your skills and knowledge in your business areas and also make you a complete and globally competitive successful entrepreneurs and business leaders,” he added.

He, however, urged the students to give their training with deserved attention as the school would provide all the necessary things that would make their studentship worthwhile.

