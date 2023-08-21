The list of portfolios given to the 45 ministerial nominees was released yesterday by the office of the president. This put a stop to speculations and guesses by the generality of the citizens who have looked forward to the president putting the right people in the right positions in order to tackle the socio-economic problems battling the country. One ministry that stood out for a lot of people in the eventual list released is the Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy. This was by no coincidence as a lot of young Nigerians had expected that Dr. Bosun Tijani would be given the job of managing the innovation and digital economy space of the country. This was largely due to his pedigree in the space in the last 15 years. Tijani, the co-founder of Co-Creation Hub in Lagos, is well read. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Jos; a Master’s Degree in Information System and Management from Warwick Business School and a PhD in Innovation and Economic Development from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

Looking at the roles of the Nigerian Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, the appointment of Dr. Bosun Tijani to this critical position signals both continuity and an opportunity for innovation to blossom as Nigeria strides forward into the digital frontier. To achieve this, there must be synergy between the policies and programmes pushed by Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Tijani’s predecessor in Office, and the intitiatives of this current administration. The previous administration laid a foundation of digital policies that set the stage for progress. Under the leadership of Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, significant strides were made in various areas of the digital economy. Policies such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030) and the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 have propelled Nigeria’s digital journey, fostering greater connectivity, technological innovation, and economic growth. The Digital Nigeria initiative, aimed at empowering Nigerians with digital skills and entrepreneurship opportunities, further underscored the previous government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide.

As Bosun Tijani assumes office from Monday 21 August, 2023 when the new minister would be sworn in, he faces the monumental task of building on the achievements of his predecessors and steering the digital economy ship through uncharted waters. His leadership must prioritize a holistic approach to ensure that digital initiatives remain relevant, impactful, and inclusive for all Nigerians. Here are some of areas of priority he should focus on while in charge.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Connectivity

A key area for sustained progress is the expansion of digital infrastructure and broadband connectivity. Minister Bosun Tijani must work closely with stakeholders to expedite the implementation of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025. Fostering partnerships with private sector players and leveraging innovative financing models will be crucial in achieving the ambitious target of 90% broadband penetration by 2025 and 50% by the end of this year.

Nurturing Digital Skills and Innovation

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the development of local talent is imperative. The Digital Nigeria initiative, kick-started by his predecessor, should be enhanced under Minister Bosun Tijani’s leadership, offering comprehensive and accessible digital training programmes to equip Nigerians with relevant skills for the digital economy. Encouraging collaboration between academia, industry, and startups will stimulate innovation and nurture a thriving ecosystem of tech entrepreneurs. The programme aims to develop capacity of Nigerians to use technology to solve problems; build skills and initiate innovative solutions to tackle challenges within the country.

Data Protection and Cybersecurity

As Nigerian digital activities multiply, the protection of citizens’ data and ensuring cybersecurity become paramount. The new minister should work to strengthen the recently signed Nigeria Data Protection Act. This would be done by nurturing the newly introduced Nigeria Data Protection Commission. By fostering public-private partnerships, he can create a robust framework that safeguards personal data and facilitates secure digital transactions.

E-Government and Digital Inclusion

To promote transparency, efficiency, and accessibility, Minister Bosun Tijani should drive the implementation of e-government services. This will simplify citizens’ interactions with government agencies and enhance public service delivery. Additionally, ensuring digital inclusion across all segments of society, including rural and underserved areas, will be instrumental in achieving the full potential of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Collaboration and Innovation Ecosystem

A collaborative approach involving all stakeholders – government, industry, academia, and civil society – is essential for sustainable digital transformation. The minister should foster an enabling environment that encourages innovation, supports startups, and facilitates technology transfer. Inter-ministerial cooperation and collaboration would go a long way ensuring that innovation thrives in the country. A platform for collaboration for tech hubs, incubators, and accelerators can catalyze the growth of a vibrant digital ecosystem in Nigeria.

As Bosun Tijani becomes the chief driver of the communication and digital economy vehicle of Nigeria, it is hoped that he utilizes the unique opportunity to build on the momentum of his predecessor and steer Nigeria’s digital economy to new heights. By ensuring the sustainability and continuity of existing policies while fostering innovation and inclusivity, the minister can leave an indelible mark on Nigeria’s digital journey, propelling the nation towards a prosperous and digitally empowered future.

Rasheed Adebiyi is the Head, Branding and Strategic Communication Division, Opolo Global Innovation Limited.





