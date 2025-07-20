Buhari’s impact on Nigerian political space far-reaching — Ado-Doguwa

Leader of the Northern Regional Caucus of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, on Sunday, described the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who left profound and far-reaching positive impacts on Nigeria’s political space and leadership.

Ado-Doguwa, who doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), states this while paying tribute to the late President, noting that the passing away of certain individuals in the society leaves an irreparable void too deep in the lives of many, as the death of Buhari did to Nigeria and Nigerians.

On Buhari’s impact in Nigeria, he said, “Late President Buhari was such a mentor, a father figure, and a statesman whose legacy will endure for generations. He was a man of uncommon integrity, rare honesty and profound dignity; resolute in character, steadfast in purpose, and unwavering in his commitment to personal principles for the greater good of our country.

“His service to Nigeria, spanning more than six decades, was marked by discipline, honesty, and a deep-seated love for the nation. Whether as military Head of State from 1983 to 1985, or as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, Buhari’s impact on the Nigerian political space was profound and far-reaching.”

The Kano lawmaker said that, as military Head of State, late Buhari introduced a regime of discipline and accountability at a time when Nigeria was sliding into corruption and moral decay.

He added, “Although critics saw his methods as stern, his intentions were clearly for the greater good of Nigerians. His military government focused on restoring public confidence, strengthening national institutions, and enforcing public discipline. Those were difficult times, and history will remember that he governed with the conviction that Nigeria must be put on the path of justice.

“As civilian President, Buhari’s government achieved monumental successes in combating corruption, enhancing security, promoting economic development, and enhancing democratic principles, fair play and justice. He ensured unfettered reign of the principles of Separation of Powers between the three arms of Government.”

According to the former House Leader in the 9th Assembly, Buhari became the first opposition candidate in Nigeria’s history to defeat a sitting President, which he said was a testament to the public’s faith in his integrity.

He said: “Elected twice, he led with a sterling commitment to fighting corruption, national security, and infrastructural reinvigoration. His administration laid the groundwork for long-term reforms, investing in rail, road, and energy infrastructure that will serve Nigeria for decades to come. Under his leadership, the fight against Boko Haram was intensified, and the Nigerian military regained considerable ground in the North-East.

“His commitment to rooting out corruption was unwavering, earning him both criticism and admiration, but always reflecting his sincere belief in Nigeria’s potential to be great.”

Ado-Doguwa further informed that, as chief whip during the 8th Assembly, he came closer to Buhari when he noticed his sterling qualities of being an honest, detribalised and democratic president whose penchant for the welfare of the Nigerian people remained paramount in his mind at all times.

Doguwa recalled that, “During a recent interaction with former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, he said he considered it one of the great honours of his life to have worked during Buhari’s administration as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“He said he witnessed first-hand his unwavering support for the legislature, even when some people sought to manipulate his office for partisan interests. When the political tides became rough and there were attempts to destabilise the 9th National Assembly, President Buhari stood firm in his belief that only the national interest matters.

“True to his word, he resisted all attempts to undermine the legislative institution, and in doing so, contributed to one of the most stable and productive legislative sessions in Nigeria’s recent memory. His support extended beyond personal; it was institutional and highly principled.”

According to Doguwa, Buhari first spotted Femi Gbajabiamila on the television screen when he was the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives.

He said: “But he identified in him characteristics of a man who could lead the Nigerian Legislative House. So, he easily supported him for the Speaker position during his administration.

“Femi Gbajabiamila has lost not just a father. For me, he truly lost a fan, a mentor and a personal hero. I remember, Buhari once told me that he simply came to like Femi and wanted him to be the Speaker based on what he saw him doing on the floor of the House as a Minority Leader then.

“He said he loved his parliamentary acumen as well as his outstanding legislative performances, most of which he only viewed and read on television and on the pages of newspapers. Sadly, today, our hero is no more.”

