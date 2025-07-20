Okpebholo appoints ex-BBNaija star, Anto Lecky, as SSA on tourism, creative economy

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has appointed former Big Brother Naija housemate, Munirat Antoinette Lecky, popularly known as Anto Lecky, as his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Creative Economy.

Her appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, and takes effect from June 23, 2025.

Lecky’s new role comes as the state intensifies efforts to boost its tourism and creative sectors, especially with plans to highlight Edo’s rich cultural heritage, including the anticipated return of stolen Benin bronzes and the development of major museum projects.

The appointment letter read in part: “I write to inform you that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism and Creative Economy with effect from June 23, 2025. The remuneration attached to the appointment is as provided for in the relevant regulations currently in force in the Edo State Public Service. Please accept my hearty congratulations.”

Anto Lecky rose to national prominence as a semi-finalist on the widely watched Big Brother Naija reality show. Since then, she has remained active in Nigeria’s creative and media landscape.

Before her appointment, she served as the Arts and Special Projects Lead at ElectHER, a non-profit organisation advocating for women’s participation in governance. She was also the Programme Manager at Kunle Afolayan’s KAP Film and Television Academy and had previously worked as Head of Operations at Nigeria’s first private basketball league.

Lecky also hosted Sights of Flavours, a travel and food show aired on DStv.

She currently holds a federal appointment as Special Assistant on Digital and New Media to the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu.

