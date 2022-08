Buhari witnesses unveiling of NEMA’s food items distributed to 149,448 IDPs

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the weekend concluded distribution of food items to about 149,448 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in 18 camps, both liberated and host communities in Borno State.

The relief distribution was carriedout in the week of the World Humanitarian Day, which was also celebrated in Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion in Maiduguri, Borno State, unveiled relief materials delivered by NEMA for further distribution to the IDPs. The materials consisted of food and non-food items.

The unveiling was part of events organized by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development that was hosted by the Borno State Government.

The items distributed by NEMA during the week were 24, 908 bags of rice; 24, 908 bags of beans and 24, 908 bags of maize.

The distribution also included 2,409 cartons of seasoning; 2,075 cartons of tin tomato; 1 245 bags of salt and 2,409 kegs of vegetables oil.

The National Emergency Management Agency, on behalf of the Federal Government has been providing the IDPs with the monthly supplies to the camps, host and liberated communities.

The camps are located at Madinatu, Muna Garage, Goni Kachala, Customs House and Shuwari Ngom areas of Maiduguri.

The host communities consisted of Kusheri, Polo St. Hillary, New Prison, Suleimanti, El-Yakub, Filin Ball, Bulabulin Ngarnam Khurso Bashar and Wagami. The liberated communities comprised of Benisheik, Mainok and Jakana.

