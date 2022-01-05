Buhari speaks: We will deal with bandits as terrorists

By Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to flush out criminals ravaging the country’s North-West region, saying the government has already taken steps in that direction.

Buhari made the comment during an exclusive interview with Channels Television aired on Wednesday evening.

“So, I think the only language they understand – we have discussed it thoroughly with the law enforcement agencies; the security chiefs, the Inspector General of Police – is to go after them; the terrorists.

“We labelled them terrorists, are we are going to deal with them as such,” President Buhari said during the interview, lamenting why people who share similar culture would go against each other.

According to him, there have been successes in the fight against banditry in the region, noting that he has had a series of meetings with heads of security agencies in a bid to tackle the issues.

“And I believe if you go to those constituencies in the North-West and North-Central in the last four weeks, there are improvements in the security,” Buhari added.

