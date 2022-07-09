Buhari should not do what Boris Johnson just did

PRESIDENT Muhammad Buhari should not resign. He must not. Not now. He has come a long way and cannot abandon us.

We love him so much… much more than the British love their feather-haired Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. If Johnson’s people loved him as much as we love and cherish the extraordinary work and attitude of our dear General Buhari, they wouldn’t have forced him to relinquish an office as juicy as that of the British Prime Minister.

Nigeria is not yet as politically, socially and economically as developed as England nay Britain, so the Office of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, comparatively, isn’t as juicy as that formerly occupied by Boris Johnson. His enemies must be very wicked and unforgiving. His village people too are just plain evil and did not relent in their pursuit of Johnson that had a very promising political future. Obviously, they have a hand in what has befallen him.

The ministers, what kind of people would desert their star political leader at the most critical time? British politicians sha…Why shouldn’t all those who resigned from the cabinet in England find a way to defend the Prime Minister? They surely could have worked something out in favour of their leader.

In politics, when your leader is accused of or is confronted with (any evidence of) misbehaviour, you are condemned to defend him by all means. That’s how to be a good and politically correct follower. You should stand up for the leader of your government and party no matter the circumstance, you are not to stand up to him.

Why would 40 or so cabinet members resign when they had not been offered some form of compensation or assured of other juicy positions? Which citizens were they defending by embarrassing their great party and its leaders? So, all those ministers and antagonistic parliamentarians had been working for the opposition all along?

Now, we have seen that they were moles! Appropriate sanctions must be meted out to those traitors. I’m sure EFCC, ICPC, DSS, Police, AMCON, NDLEA and other such relevant agencies in England monitored the hostile protesters and their sponsors.

Why were the town and state people of Boris Johnson? They disappointed me! Shouldn’t they have arranged protests in North London and other parts of the city where there are no Chelsea fans? Were they not in Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield etc? Should there not have been Association for Better England to fight for the cause of Mr. Johnson to also decry his calls for resignation? His supporters should have organised a rally in New York where he was born. During the rallies, the protester-lovers of the ‘indefatigable, amiable and performing Prime Minister’ would tell exactly why he was being persecuted.

They would be heavily guarded by the Police, Army, Civil Defence Corps, Navy, Air Force and party youths. In short, these oyinbo people no sabi anything! His people, his friends and supporters should have galvanised Johnson through newspaper advertorials, press statements, religious sermons, public rallies and motorcades; secret and open personal engagements and so on. Why were his tribesmen and women so mute?

Didn’t they realise that it was the haters of his tribe and religion that were trying to tarnish his hardearned reputation which he had built over many decades? Didn’t they know that all the complaints were by wailers who did not appreciate the good work he was doing? Only wailers are complained and whined and wailed that Prime Minister was towing the path of political perdition and was leading England along. Johnson should have just travelled overseas for medical reasons or to attend a family conference. By the time he would return to the country, the noise would have waned. Didn’t Johnson have a Lai Mohammed? There is a Lai Mohammed in Nigeria. Such a man would have cleanly coordinated all those kind of things for Johnson.

Well, that is for our fallen Johnson. Our own president should not resign o, we still need that invaluable military experience and expertise of our dear Army General, President Buhari, in Nigeria. He is the best thing to have happened to Nigeria since June 12, 1993 presidential election. We should desist from asking for Buhari’s resignation on any ground. That is insensitive, rude and uncouth. He should be allowed to complete his tenure in peace… in this prevailing peace. He is hard-working and is toiling hard, doing everything humanly possible to ensure the security of life and property in every part of Nigeria. As we can all see and attest, there has never been a time Nigeria was safer.

We no longer hear from bandits and terrorists. Our killer herdsmen have sheathed their bleeding sabres and rested their bloody guns. Even kidnappers and sundry criminals have all moulded their weapons to ploughs and our farms are now serene and safe. In our forests, the rats cry like rats and the birds cry like birds.

Inflation which was galloping like a crazy, wild horse in Nigeria has been tamed. Artisans, small business owners and families no longer use ‘NEPA’ as stand-by or emergency source of power. Electricity generating sets are not the main source of power anymore, while EDCs have ceased to be the stand-by. All our socio-political worries have evaporated. In fact, we have never had it so good. So, we should let President Buhari be. He should not resign please.





However, there have been suggestions that he should simply go on leave. A former Editor of the rested National Concord newspaper, Mr. Nsikak Essien suggested that he should go on a six-month leave. Essien tagged it a terminal leave. In a social media post, Essien said “Before Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits take over the entire country can we try this approach: Let President Buhari take a terminal leave of about six months.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should take over as acting President. During his terminal leave Buhari should move to London or Dubai under full maintenance responsibility by Nigeria.” The vastly-experienced veteran journalist charged that we should do “think out of the box” and that we should do something constitutional.

I agree that the president should go on terminal “leave” and mandate the vice president to function for the remaining six months of their administration. I also think that President Buhari should please not forget to write the National Assembly conveying powers to the vice president before he proceeds on the leave. That formal transmission of power is as important as the leave itself.

Many Nigerians with the exception of those benefitting from the current situation of things in the country would agree that this suggestion isn’t a bad idea. If the president goes on leave and allows his vice to function for the period leading to the end of their tenure, there would surely be a palpable reprieve from the current punishment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Let’s not ask President Buhari to resign like Boris Johnson did, we should just encourage him to go on leave and leave from there. Interestingly, the same Johnson said: “In politics, no one is remotely indispensable.”