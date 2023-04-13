The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari performed Umrah rituals, amid tight security, upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Mecca in the early hours of Thursday.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity) informed that the President was received by a number of officials, including a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Nigerian Embassy staff.

It said a day earlier in the second Holy City of Medina, President Buhari had also visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

He arrived in the Kingdom on an eight-day official visit on Tuesday.