Buhari hails Abah Folawiyo as she clocks 80

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined family, friends and associates of Hajiya Zainab Abah Folawiyio, doyen of fashion in Nigeria, in celebrating her 80th birthday.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Friday, the president noted historic roles she has played in the development of the country by smartly translating her regal taste into an art, and further lifting it into trade for benefit of society.

As the mother and grandmother celebrates the climb to 80th rung of the age ladder, President Buhari expressed the belief that her propensity for giving and sharing love will be sustained, while her wisdom after years of experience, remain enriching.

The president affirmed that her role in community development, which includes mobilising for civil responsibilities and pursuit of personal growth, will always stand her out for recognition.

He prayed that God will grant the octogenarian, popularly known as Labanella, longer life and more strength.