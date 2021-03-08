Buhari approves establishment of Federal Poly, Orogun in Delta State, session begins October 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State.

Orogun is the town of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Buhari’s approval was conveyed to Senator Omo-Agege in a letter dated February 23, 2021, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

A statement made available to journalists by Prince Efe Duku, Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Legislative and Plenary Matters, indicated that academic activities would commence in October, 2022.

“President Buhari’s gracious approval of the founding and take-off of the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, demonstrates yet again his clear leadership vision that our nation must embrace the future with a truly innovative educational system.

“One supplying world-class human resource portfolios for national and global development. The Federal Polytechnic Orogun is another clear evidence of Mr. President’s admirable statesmanship, patriotic attention to strategic human capital development and deep love for our people,” Duku said.

However, Omo-Agege on Monday lauded the approval of the polytechnic, saying the approval of the polytechnic demonstrated Buhari’s desire to promote strategic human capital development.

Leading his community to thank President Buhari for his decision, the Deputy President of the Senate and traditional title holder, Obarisu of Urhoboland, said the approval has lifted the hope of the area to use the institution and evolve a world class research capable entity.