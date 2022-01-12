Bring killers of Toritseju to book, PANDEF tells police

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has cautioned the Nigerian Police not to cover up the killing of Toritseju Emmanuel Jackson, from Delta State, who was murdered in Abuja on September 12, 2021.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, gave the warning on behalf of the group in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune in Warri.

“We condemn the delay and nonchalant manner in which investigations on the matter are being conducted. The killing of the young man was reportedly carried out in front of a popular hotel in Wuse Zone 4 area of Abuja on Sunday, September 12, last year.

“Toritseju was said to have been picked up by a friend, , from his home; they went out to a couple of places and eventually ended up at the hotel, where he was attacked and killed. The family was called in the morning of the next day to identify the body of their son, which was abandoned overnight, in front of the hotel.

“About four months after, there has been nothing but excuses and pretexts from the police in Abuja, while those who cut short the life of a promising young man are walking freely on the streets and perhaps planning their next evil act.

“The police has not provided any substantial feedback on the matter to the family.

Meanwhile, all the parties who were with the deceased at the time of the crime have been arrested, released and rearrested.

“And this reflects the general disposition of the Nigerian police to cases like this, where people are killed and the perpetrators are never arrested or brought to book.

“PANDEF condemns this attitude of the police, in the strongest terms and demands that immediate steps be taken to speed up the investigation and arrest those behind the murder of our son.

“The danger of this lackadaisical behaviour of the police, in this matter and several others before it, is that it could impel citizens to take matters into their hands since the government and the police are failing to provide justice.

“Situations like this reinforce the demand for restructuring of the country. The nation’s security architecture, like everything else, has become obsolete and outmoded.

“How can people raise children, sponsor them through school, only to be killed in the streets of Abuja and the police is doing little or nothing about it? Is it because of where he came from or because the parents are not people in the “corridors of power?”

“The life of every Nigerian, no matter his or her tribe, religion or status, is sacrosanct and should be so esteemed. The Nigeria Police must do everything within its powers and law, to unravel the killers of Toritseju Emmanuel Jackson and bring them to justice,” the group insisted.

Recall that the deceased, until his death, was a law graduate from Buckingham University, in the United Kingdom, who returned home to attend the Nigerian law school and participated in the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).