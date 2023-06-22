Five crew members onboard the submersible Titan were likely killed instantaneously in a “catastrophic implosion” when it dived into the Titanic disaster two miles beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Bloomberg’s report, a massive debris field, including various portions of the ship, was discovered earlier in the day by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) probing the seabed near the Titanic crash site 400 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, authorities stated during a news conference in Boston this afternoon.

A remotely controlled underwater vehicle discovered a field of rubble near the Titanic site, where searchers are looking for the missing submersible vessel with five persons on board.

The US Coast Guard announced on Thursday, 22nd June 2023, that professionals in the search team are assessing the new information. The Coast Guard will conduct a news conference in Boston at 3 p.m.

