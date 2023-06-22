Tinubu in Paris, set for global financing pact summit
President BolaTinubu on Tuesday arrived in Paris, France, preparatory to the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which President Emmanuel Macron will host..…
Police call for arrest of skit maker, Trinity Guy over ‘immoral’ pranks
The Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called for the arrest of a popular skit maker, popularly known as Trinity Guy.…
PDP ramps reconciliation process amid internal wrangling
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ramped up its reconciliation process following a bitter internal altercation during the last general elections that led to the birth of the G5……
Arsenal makes £30m bid for Ajax’s highly-rated Dutch defender
Arsenal has made a bid, reportedly around £30m, for Jurrien Timber, the highly regarded Netherlands defender who plays for Ajax Amsterdam……
Court slates July 20 to rule on Kanu’s application seeking access to medical records, doctor
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has slated July 20, 2023, for ruling on an application brought before it by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu seeking to access his medical records and medical Doctor for a second opinion on his ailments.…
EDITORIAL: The Kwara boat accident
PENULTIMATE Monday, tragedy struck at Egbu village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State as guests returning from a wedding ceremony perished in a boat accident….…
at the time of filling the report there is no official statement from the police or the state government.
