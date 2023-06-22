Bandits stormed Sabonlayi area of Birnin-Gwari area of Kaduna state on Thursday afternoon and Killed three farmers, while scores of other farmers and travellers were abducted and taken into the forest.

A community leader in the area, Sallau Ibrahim said the attackers stormed the village around 12 pm and carried out the illicit act.

“They killed 3 farmers Anas Sabonlayi, Abubakar Dankibiya, and Harisu Unguwar Lemu, he stressed.

According to him, the attack was a reaction to a military operation that is currently going on in the troubled areas.

It was gathered that the bandits also attacked travellers who were coming from the western part to Birnin-Gwari Market to observe the weekly Thursday market in the town.

“They kidnapped some of the traders/travellers on their way to the market,” he declared.

“For about two weeks the farmers didn’t go to the farm in the area. Today they decided to go they were attacked and kidnapped, he said.

It was gathered that the 3 deceased persons were buried in Sabonlayi village around 4:30 pm today according to Islamic tradition.

When contacted, the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Kashim Usman Kasai confirmed the incident, saying, ” they killed three people. Many were abducted. We are trying to know how many are in the forest with the bandits.