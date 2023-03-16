Soji Ajibola

Suspected political thugs have killed a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) councilor, representing ward 10, Ibadan South East local government, Sulaiman Ariyibi at a political rally at Ile Tuntun along Oluyoro Academy road, Ibadan on Thursday.

It was learnt that the suspected thugs who are armed with dangerous weapons attacked the campaign train of the PDP and sniffed life out of the deceased while a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ibadan South East Federal Constituency and scores others escaped death by whiskers.

Confirming the incident, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Engr. Akeem Olatunji alleged that the campaign train was attacked by sponsored thugs of one of the leading opposition parties in the state.

According to him, “suspected thugs of one of the leading opposition parties attacked our campaign train at Ile Tuntun and killed Ariyibi, a councilor representing ward 10, Ibadan South East local government.

“Scores of our supporters including Hon Agboworin escaped death by whiskers.”

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams in a telephone interview said his officers have been deployed to the area to arrest the situation.

According to him, “we are yet to get the details information about the incident but we have deployed our men to the area to restore peace in the area.”

However, normalcy has since returned back to the area as people are going about their normal businesses without hinderance.