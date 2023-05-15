The police in Lagos State have assured that the ongoing investigations into popular Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti assault on a police officer will be “professional detailed and transparent”.

The police also stated that justice will be ensured and manifestly served in the case.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement on Monday morning said that Seun submitted himself to the police

The police image maker said “Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative.”

The police spokesperson also stayed that ” He has been placed under arrest in line with the law.”

“The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

It could be recalled that Seun Kuti had in a viral video slapped an unidentified policeman in a yet to be ascertained circumstance

The musician however came out to claim that his life was under threat ,when he slapped the policeman .

The clarification from the musician came after the Inspector General of Police had ordered for his arrest.