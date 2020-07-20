BREAKING: Schools should begin admission August 21, says JAMB

By
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all tertiary institutions to begin the conduct of the first and second choice admission from August 21.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the board gave the directive in the 2020 admission guidelines released in Abuja by the board Spokesperson, Dr Benjamin Fabian.

Dr Fabian, in the guidelines, warned institutions against duplication of forms, adding that they should desist from selling forms for admissions into some listed programmes.

He urged institutions to advise candidates to apply for the programmes through its office, saying that all admission exercise must be conducted on the Central Admission Processing System.

“All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, etc, must be processed only through JAMB.

“Institutions that desire to place advertisement can do so by advising candidates who applied for the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to change to their institution as first choice rather than requesting the candidates to purchase another application form or apply.

“This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate,” he said.

 

